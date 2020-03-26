Best and worst of AEW Dynamite- Inner Circle member kisses a Brandi Rhodes poster, Shots fired at WWE & Vince McMahon

The Inner Circle made it really personal with Brandi Rhodes this week.

Kenny Omega and Sammy Guevara put on a match for the ages.

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite had some fun moments

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite was fun, as always. It wasn't nearly as good as last week's episode though when AEW pulled a rabbit out of the hat and delivered the best wrestling show that we'd seen in years.

That said, this wasn't a bad show at all and to be honest, kudos to AEW for not filling up the duration of the two hours with matches from their pay-per-view library. Wrestling storylines should always move forward and replaying entire matches aren't always the best course of action, I think.

As has become the norm by now, I have to admit that I preferred AEW Dynamite to RAW and SmackDown by a long shot. My colleagues tell me that WWE NXT was a fantastic show too so maybe Wednesday nights are red-hot right now.

#1 Best: Sammy Guevara and Kenny Omega

Thank you to all the fans around the world watching this unique episode of #AEWDynamite at home.



Let us know what your top 5 moments were tonight by using the hashtag #aewtop5 pic.twitter.com/TpCimrwZ1P — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) March 26, 2020

Had Sammy Guevara and Kenny Omega performed the match that they had in front of a crowd full of people, the audience would have been delighted. The seasoned veteran, Kenny Omega was obviously thrilled to be working with someone young and promising like Sammy Guevara and the match, as expected, was really very good.

But what made the match even more special was how disgusting and unlikeable Sammy Guevara can be. I mean this in the nicest way possible, but Sammy Guevara has a face that you instantly dislike because he looks like he's obnoxious and makes you want to see him get beaten up.

And the fact that he actually kissed a Brandi Rhodes poster that was at ringside to get the audience at home to clearly root against him is a testament to the fact that he's committed to being a heel and that he's going to be a big star very soon indeed.

