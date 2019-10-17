Best and Worst of AEW Dynamite - Moxley betrays partner, Multiple botches by Jim Ross

It wasn't the best episode of AEW Dynamite this week

I wouldn't say that AEW Dynamite was bad this week. But it certainly wasn't as good as the first two weeks of television content, perhaps because the focus this week seemed to be building new talent for the future of the program.

The second hour of action was a lot better than the first one was, truth be told. But maybe it was also because all of the stars were in action during the second hour and the first one did not really have as many known faces that are already over.

In any case, it's time for the 'Best and Worst' of AEW Dynamite, served hot and fresh for your reading pleasure immediately after the broadcast. Please leave a comment and let me know if you felt the same way that I did about the show.

By no means am I encouraging you to give up on the show, because all said and done, it was still a lot of fun.

#1 Best: Moxley and PAC disintegrate

As Danny Devito glared on from the background, Moxley and PAC squared off against Omega and Page. It was a great match from start to finish, with Moxley and Omega coming to blows, finally allowing for their rivalry to play out in the manner it was supposed to before Moxley got injured.

But then Kenny Omega pulled out a broom while Moxley returned to a baseball bat wrapped in barbed wire, not unlike Lucille from the Walking Dead universe. But PAC was not interested in this kind of match, and Moxley was, leading to a dissolution of the team.

The two men will square off next week in what should be a very good match. As for this tag team match, it was probably better than the two matches from the actual tag teams this week.

