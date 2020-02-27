Best and worst of AEW Dynamite- WCW legend debuts, Top star relegated to comedy status?

This week's edition of AEW Dynamite was honestly quite explosive

I genuinely think that AEW is getting more right than wrong every week, and they've been putting on better shows than the week prior every single week too. With that said, while they're inching close to 'perfect', they are not quite there yet and I will focus on what I still cannot connect with on the show right here.

As you may have already guessed, we will be covering AEW Revolution live, as it happens this weekend. Be sure to tune in and join us for a show that our team is very excited about.

#1 Best: The AEW Championship weigh-ins

With WWE Super ShowDown tonight, SmackDown and AEW Revolution this weekend, with all of the shows looking extremely promising, I actually love this week of wrestling.



I genuinely loved the fact that there was a 'sports' presentation to AEW Dynamite this week and I also dug that they brought Gary Michael Capetta back from WCW for the weigh-ins. There was a distinct MMA flavor to the proceedings with AEW's version of the octagon girls and with how both Champion and Challenger got into a face-off before their big fight.

Of course, the pro wrestling element would take over the whole thing in due course of time as a scuffle broke out and the night ended with Chris Jericho delivering Jon Moxley's finisher on him. There were also run-ins from Dustin Rhodes and Darby Allin, something that you would not necessarily see during an MMA bout. But it was a great way to get us all excited about a match that many of us were already excited about.

