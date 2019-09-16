Best and Worst of Clash of Champions 2019 - Poor match placement, Major WWE return

Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks had quite an intense match

I would say that WWE Clash of Champions was just about an okay show, and exactly what we would expect. It started off well, but it just tapered off downwards from the midway point.

As always, I will bring you my analysis of the show for your reading pleasure and invite you to post your own take as well in the section right below. I realize that it can certainly be different from mine and I'd like to hear what you have to say about the pay-per-view.

Let me say at the very outset that I'm glad that the show did not go very long as AEW Double or Nothing did, ruining what was a pretty good show. This show was the perfect length and did not tire me out.

So, now that we've established this, let's jump right into the analysis.

#1 Best: The match of the night

At the end of the day, every man answers to their BOSS. Time for you to clock out Becky, your shift is over. ⏰ https://t.co/i7mnuJUOGD — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) September 16, 2019

Becky Lynch was the hottest thing in WWE at WrestleMania 35. And then WrestleMania happened and the crowd just seemed to lose interest in her, as feuds with Lacey Evans and Natalya just failed to impress the WWE Universe. I would say that she regained her steam and all her momentum at Clash of Champions and it's all thanks to The Boss, Sasha Banks.

Banks is far more comfortable as a heel than she ever was as a babyface character. The two women wrestled all over the arena once the referee was knocked out and even though the match did not result in a title switch, I'm sure it signals the beginning of a long-term feud between the two women. I think Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks will next face one another at Hell in a Cell.

