Best and worst of Impact Wrestling Unbreakable- 2 Inter-gender matches, Big upset

Tessa Blanchard faced her toughest challenge yet on Impact Wrestling

I wouldn't say that this week's episode of Impact Wrestling was 'great'. It has some good moments, but overall, I felt like it was quite a dull watch.

In fact, I may even go so far as to say that except for the main event match, there weren't a lot of interesting things for fans. I will even go so far as to say that for a change, I thought WWE put out the better shows this week.

I suppose one may even be compelled to call this a show where only one match was worth watching. It did not help that Melissa Santos kept facing technical difficulties during the commercial breaks.

Not the best week for Impact Wrestling, I felt.

#1 Best: The main event

We had to wait almost 2 hours for the main event match, but The Rascalz and The North just stole the show and then some in an exciting back and forth match that pitted speed against strength, and told a hard-hitting story. It reminded us that while LAX may not be a part of the company for much longer (depending on their contract status) and the Lucha Brothers may be gone, but the tag team division is still as strong as it ever was.

Some purists may say that there were far too many false finishes, but then again the pace of the match was such that it wasn't felt at all. I also think that it was wise to not book a title change because The North needed a strong week to prove their dominance over the tag team division.

I loved the backstage interaction with LAX as well, with Daga involved in the fracas. Tag team wrestling is thriving in Impact right now!

