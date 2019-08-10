Best and worst of Impact Wrestling- Undead brides interrupt title match, Mature comment

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 1.28K // 10 Aug 2019, 10:55 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Su Yung really took the fight to Havok this week!

I don't think I have a single complaint about how this week's episode of Impact Wrestling played out, really. Personally, I'd recommend this show over a lot of other stuff that we get to see from the other, bigger companies.

And hence, the criticism that I've noticed in this article in the 'Worst' section isn't really slamming the product. These are just pet peeves that can be ironed out, in due time.

There wasn't a single point during the broadcast where I actually felt bored, and if anything, I thought that the show delivered on all fronts. Whether it was the wrestling or the entertainment aspect, Impact Wrestling provided us with everything and then some.

The number of people who'd tuned in to watch the live broadcast was quite significant as well...

#1 Best: The North scores a very dominant victory

I really like how Ethan Page and Josh Alexander are being booked on the show because they really are a good team. The two men have been putting on some great matches, and even though there was a chance that the newly formed team of Ortiz and Daga would get the rub, I'm glad that they went ahead with The North.

Sure Daga and Ortiz did not have the same kind of chemistry that Santana and Ortiz do, but the main event match was a solid affair, with two great teams giving it their all. I wonder if this pairing continues or if this was just a one-off showcase, just to get Daga in the roster so that he has a launchpad for the future.

As for Page and Alexander, they seem to have assumed the spot that LAX had. They will probably be the highlight and the focus of the tag team champions in the coming weeks.

1 / 6 NEXT