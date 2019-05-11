×
Best and worst of Impact Wrestling- Unexpected face turn, Return after 6 years

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
4.10K   //    11 May 2019, 10:45 IST

Yet another great episode of Impact Wrestling aired this week
It's a shame to see only around 6,500 people tune in every week to watch Impact Wrestling on Twitch. And this is because the quality of wrestling that the promotion puts on is better than almost any other company in the world.

The storylines are intriguing, the matches are great, and more often than not, everything has a purpose. The only brand, in my opinion, that delivers shows with the consistency of Impact Wrestling is NXT.

In any case, I thought this week's episode of Impact Wrestling was pretty cool and it is indeed commendable how the Impact think tank is putting on incredible shows without a world champion. Here's wishing Brian Cage a speedy recovery because I know he's hating the fact that he has to sit on the sidelines while his co-workers make merry.

Please share your thoughts, comments and opinions in the section below, dear Sportskeeda reader.

#1 Best: 2 incredible promos

Tommy Dreamer cut such a great promo on this week's show that he teared up while cutting it. If you missed it, it was a promo to build the 8-man main event match that would take place between oVe and Rich Swann, Fallah Bahh, Willie Mack, and of course, Tommy Dreamer himself.

Dreamer spoke about the level of diversity in his team and how they were all united over just one thing, a love for professional wrestling. It was clear as day that everyone in the room was moved by his words and his passion and a nothing match suddenly seemed like quite a big deal.

I also loved Killer Kross' promo challenging Eddie Edwards to a big match. This is a match over a kendo stick, mind you!

This feud could potentially be gold, if it's given the time to breathe.


Tags:
Impact Wrestling LAX Rob Van Dam Scarlett Bordeaux WWE Best and Worst
