I genuinely thought that this week's show had very few segments that fit the 'worst' column and if you're going to watch the episode based on this article, I recommend that you go ahead and do so. For some reason, RAW felt fresh and it felt important from start to finish, to me at least.

Paul Heyman is a creative genius and when he is allowed to infuse his trademark creativity into the show, everything is always great. I am sure that he was supported by an able team of very competent writers who put the show together.

Feel free to chime in and let me know exactly what you thought about the show and if you felt like there was more good than bad on the show.

#1 Best: Samoa Joe and Jinder Mahal return

I was glad to see Samoa Joe back at the desk and while he is no Bobby Heenan, I thought that he was a major step up from Jerry Lawler. While Lawler was one of my favorite announcers growing up, the fact of the matter is that in a restrained environment where he's not allowed to be his classic, outrageous self, he is not quite the same King we knew and love.

And I genuinely thought that he did a fairly decent job in the main event segment where he can be the Tony Schiavone of RAW, chairing special segments and adding star power to certain in-ring moments.

The other big news this week was the return of Jinder Mahal, with a brand new look and I loved just how dominant he seemed in the ring. Overall, these two returns pretty much ensured that this RAW got a thumbs up from me, in terms of quality.