Best and Worst of Raw: 22nd May, 2017

Last night, the landscape of SmackDown Live changed for good. Not much changed for Raw this week, honestly.

by Riju Dasgupta Top 5 / Top 10 23 May 2017, 10:10 IST

Raw had its ups, and it certainly had its downs.

Let’s just state for the record that unlike Backlash last night, where Jinder Mahal shocked the world to become WWE Champion, Raw was not a memorable affair. It was a show with highs and lows, crescendoing into an absolutely brilliant main event contest.

With Extreme Rules less than two weeks away, things fell into place as we geared up for the pay-per-view event. There were some components of the show that we enjoyed and others that simply irked us, and we shall detail them for you in this article. Read on.

#1 Worst: Botchfest

The amazing main event match suffered from a rather embarrassing production botch

Botches are bound to happen in a live environment. Unfortunately, there were just too many in this week’s episode of Raw. The most notable one was at the start of the main event when Seth Rollins’ music was played during Samoa Joe’s entrance (thankfully, announcer Corey Graves and his presence of mind saved this fiasco on commentary).

Finn Balor was tongue-tied at one point during his promo, and could not get the word- ‘Fatal’ out. Michael Cole too was at his botchy best, as he referred to Alexa Bliss as ‘Bees’ at one point, and just flubbered at another during Matt Hardy’s encounter against Sheamus. We could nitpick and pick out more botches, but let’s move on with the review.