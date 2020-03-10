Best and worst of RAW after Elimination Chamber- End of WWE Superstar's gimmick, Big issue in the main event

Edge made his return to WWE and it was awesome

We've fallen into the trap which the WWE likes to call 'The Road to WrestleMania'. The unfortunate reality of the matter is that most matches and feuds are already set in stone and WWE wouldn't want their top stars to get hurt before WrestleMania comes around.

And that is why this episode of RAW just seemed like a show where nothing really happened. Yes, all the big stars were present except for maybe Brock Lesnar and The Undertaker, but it just seemed like none of them really did anything significant.

If you were to ask me what I thought of the show overall, I would admit that it was a below-par show. WWE could have done so much across the three hours and it just seemed like nothing of note happened across the three hours at all.

WWE needs to make every minute of the three hours worth watching. If not, they will drive their own audience away from the current product.

#1 Best: Drew McIntyre destroys Erick Rowan's cage

Drew McIntyre just killed Erick Rowan's pet spider and clearly, doesn't regret doing so! #RAW #WWE pic.twitter.com/VLTh7hHDRl — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKProWrestling) March 10, 2020

Just imagine how uneventful the show was if Drew McIntyre killing Erick Rowan's spider is the only 'best' I can think of, from the course of the episode. If nothing else, it will end the silly gimmick and Rowan can finally be repackaged in such a manner that he has a prominent role on the card.

Rowan looks like a tough guy and at a time when not every professional wrestler is a big man, he towers over most of the roster. But this entry makes it to the best list because Drew McIntyre destroying Rowan's cage was a very cool visual and it is one that will add to his legend on the road to WrestleMania 36 and beyond.

