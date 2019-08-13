Best and Worst of RAW after SummerSlam 2019- Stone Cold's cameo, 3 Title changes

Riju Dasgupta

This was an okay episode from RAW, truth be told

SummerSlam 2019 was a good show with far more good than bad, I felt. The episode of RAW that followed wasn't a good show per se, though there was little wrong with it.

It's extraordinary that the two biggest angles on television right now, namely the attack on Roman Reigns and The Fiend seem like they are scheduled for SmackDown Live. I suppose Eric Bischoff will have the big guns at his disposal as SmackDown's headed to FOX.

But that's not to say that this week's episode was a total bust. I quite liked more than one aspect of the show, although there were clear issues.

I present the best and worst of the show...

#1 Best: Braun Strowman makes a huge comeback

As I have said time and again, it is impossible to keep someone like Braun Strowman off a SummerSlam card, because of the way he looks. He would have been a big star at any point in wrestling, even during the era of the giants. He is an anomaly in every sense of the word and not long ago, he was also WWE's biggest star.

Something went wrong along the way, and we were left at a stage when there wasn't a role for one of the biggest stars on RAW at the second biggest show of the year. I'm glad to report that he returned in the main event match, taking the fight to The OC. I wonder if this means that he will go after AJ Styles' United States Championship in the months that follow.

Another alternative to consider is that he could potentially be going for the Universal Championship that Seth Rollins now holds. Whatever the case may be, it was great to have a monster in the mix, at long last!

