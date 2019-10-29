Best and worst of RAW before Crown Jewel- Rollins uses a forklift, top Superstar missing

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 1.20K // 29 Oct 2019, 10:11 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

This week's episode of RAW had its ups and downs

It's hard to believe that we're only a few days removed from a pay-per-view. This week's show was your typical Paul Heyman episode- class wrestling and crass segments.

There was much to like about this week's show, truth be told. And all said and done, I'd go so far as to say that the positives outweigh the negatives.

So, let's have a look at what happened on this week's show and whether or not it served its purpose, which is to get us excited for the big pay-per-view and beyond. I'd love to hear your thoughts and views are.

Without wasting any more of your time, let's dive straight into the action and list the 'Best and Worst'.

#1 Best: Rollins pins Rowan with an actual forklift

LUNES en @WWE #RAW:



- Seth Rollins vs. Erick Rowan

- Becky Lynch vs. Kairi Sane pic.twitter.com/tND1U2p8Rh — wweenespañol - FANS (@wweespanol_) October 26, 2019

A lot of people don't give people credit for the storytelling they do, but I'm here to tell you that they did an absolutely commendable job with the match between Seth Rollins and Rowan to hype up the Rollins-Fiend clash at Crown Jewel in a few days. The fact that Seth Rollins is Roman Reigns' best friend and Rowan was a former member of the Wyatt Family pretty much bleeds into the storyline.

After brawling across the arena into the concession stand and then finally back into the ringside area, to go backstage once again, this was a match that showed us the layout of the entire venue and was a great change of pace from the action we usually see in WWE. The fact that the match ended with Seth Rollins pinning Rowan with a forklift goes back to the attack on Roman Reigns, again with a forklift.

It was WWE's way of telling us that a storyline has finally concluded. Sadly, they put a lot more emphasis on Seth Rollins' matches than anything else.

1 / 7 NEXT