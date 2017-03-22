Best and Worst of SmackDown: March 21st, 2017

The good, the not so good & the ugly from this episode of SmackDown Live.

by Riju Dasgupta Top 5 / Top 10 22 Mar 2017, 08:49 IST

When John Cena sees his girlfriend put his girlfriend in a submission hold, his mind explodes

We are on the road to WrestleMania and only two weeks removed from what appears, on the surface, to be an underwhelming affair. In keeping with the theme, Raw had its moments but was generally just about average.

SmackDown was far more interesting, but not without its share of faults. Live from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT, we believe we can say without a shadow of a doubt that Smackdown won this week. Still, as always, we present the best and worst countdown from Smackdown Live.

#1 Best: Unseen footage from Total Bellas

Miz and Maryse stole the show this week

When was the last time one actually laughed out loud during a show made by WWE? When The Rock delivered his outstanding and legendary promos back in the day? When Kurt Angle and John Cena had their rap battles? When Booker T and Goldust used to perform their hilarious skits? Suffice to say it hasn’t happened in some time.

We laughed our guts out as Miz and Maryse played John and Nikki Bella in a parody of Total Bella’s. The overwhelming theme for the segment was Nikki Bella growing ever excited that her man, Cena would propose to her. In every case, there was a swerve, that left us gasping for breath.

Especially when Nikki Bella expected a diamond ring and instead got a Diamond Dallas Page yoga instructional DVD.

When we first heard about unseen ‘Total Bellas' footage, we weren't excited at all. The Miz and Maryse made us care. Much like they've made us care about a match none of us wanted to see.