Best and Worst of Smackdown - 28th February 2017

From the first segment to the last, Smackdown was truly awesome.

by Riju Dasgupta Top 5 / Top 10 01 Mar 2017, 09:50 IST

AJ and Harper had a ‘phenomenal’ match this week

Every once in a while a show comes along that reminds us why we are wrestling fans and why we continue to watch WWE even though the product is nowhere near as good as it once was. This week was one of those episodes.

Everything about SmackDown was absolutely A+, from the storytelling to the promos, as well as the matches. Live from the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota, we saw an episode that we will remember and cherish for a long time. The episode was so good that we have very few complaints.

However, we certainly have a job to do, so here’s the best and worst of the blue brand this week.

#1 Best: Exhilarating top contender’s match

This was the best part of a pretty solid episode of SmackDown

Luke Harper is one of the best big men to have come along in a while, in terms of in-ring skills. AJ Styles is widely acknowledged as one of the best wrestlers in the world right now, if not the absolute best.

When you put them together, the result is magic. Each man gave it his all in the ring, with some exciting spots and some impeccable storytelling. Shane McMahon’s involvement added a new dimension to the match that will certainly play out in the coming weeks.

Styles executed a 450-splash that was absolutely ‘phenomenal’ to pick up the big win. Not only did it prove that Styles is one of the best wrestlers around, it also elevated Harper a notch.

JBL compared Styles to Shawn Michaels during the course of the match, saying that he never has a bad day!