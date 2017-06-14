Best and Worst of SmackDown Live- 13 June, 2017

Not a good show. Not a bad show. Just a SmackDown show.

by Riju Dasgupta Top 5 / Top 10 14 Jun 2017, 08:57 IST

Is this an early glimpse at the future?

While Raw started off strong and gradually became a chore to watch, SmackDown Live was at the other end of the spectrum. Whereas the show did not start off too strong, it gradually became more compelling as time went on.

One may say at the conclusion of the episode, that it was a good show, but the truth remains that there were patches of bad between the good interspersed through the episode. It’s time to critically analyse SmackDown Live, and examine which aspects worked and which did not, across the show.

#1 Best: The return of Zack Ryder

The Hype Bros are back!

Last year, Zack Ryder had his moment at Wrestlemania, winning the Intercontinental Championship in a multi-man ladder match, but lost all momentum soon after. This year, his Hype Bro Mojo Rawley had his own moment when he won the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal and fared much the same way.

Their tag team was gaining steam, but an injury to Ryder put those plans on hold for the time being. We’re glad to see that Ryder is back and that these two immensely likeable men can finally get the run they deserve. If WWE pushes these guys, the sky is the limit, considering how much the fans enjoy watching them (especially Ryder) perform.