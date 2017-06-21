Best and worst of SmackDown Live: 20 June, 2017

This was just the comeback show that SmackDown Live needed.

by Riju Dasgupta Top 5 / Top 10 21 Jun 2017, 09:05 IST

GM Daniel Bryan’s presence added much presence to the show

While Money in the Bank may not have left everyone satisfied, it certainly got the wrestling community invested in SmackDown Live, to see further developments as the fallout of the event. The Raw that followed was a solid affair, centred around a certain gentleman named Big Cass.

Funnily, this edition of SmackDown Live centred around his real life girlfriend, Carmella and was a winner! There was a consistent thread running through the episode and in many ways, it satisfied fans in a way that Money in the Bank really could not. Let’s examine the many best and few worst aspects of the show, in our post-SmackDown Live recap.

#1 Best: Carmella absolutely stole the show

Carmella is gold on the microphone, and we never knew!

Our primary concern with Carmella as Miss Money in the Bank was whether she could take centre stage and shine! And yes, she absolutely did. She cut a promo at the beginning of the show that established her as a hateable heel and got her the heat she needed.

Even though we know that she’s been stripped of the briefcase now, this show did much to build her character. With Ellsworth in tow, a man who gets instant heat because of how annoying his actions and mannerisms are, Carmella can break out and be a big star, much like her boyfriend (not James Ellsworth but Big Cass).