Best and Worst of SmackDown Live: 30th May, 2017

SmackDown Live showed Raw how it's done, with a pretty good show.

by Riju Dasgupta Top 5 / Top 10 31 May 2017, 09:07 IST

The Maharaja only appeared on the big screen this week

SmackDown Live has had many ups and downs since Wrestlemania, losing some of the steam that had made it the A-Show last year. However, in recent times, the show has made a comeback and with Money in the Bank approaching, we believe that it will regain its former glory very soon indeed.

Live from Atlanta, Georgia, the city that built AJ Styles (pardon the wordplay), we saw a pretty solid episode in which we had very few complaints. Still, as is customary we shall bring you our best and worst countdown. While the show was near perfect, it certainly wasn't perfect at all. Read on to find out what we liked, and what we didn’t like as much.

#1 Best: It's some new challengers, yes it is!

The tag team division finally got some fresh blood

The Usos have dominated the Tag Team Division on SmackDown for a long time now. There hasn't really been a team that has appeared as legitimate contenders for their titles since the Superstar Shake-Up.

The arrival of The New Day has changed the landscape of the entire tag team division of the brand. Jimmy and Jey Uso were confronted by the New Day, and we’re certain this is a feud that will go on for many months. Interestingly, they’ve feuded before but at that time, The Usos were babyfaces while The New Day were heels.