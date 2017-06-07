Best and Worst of SmackDown Live: 6th June, 2017

A pretty entertaining show, with some glaring errors.

by Riju Dasgupta Top 5 / Top 10 07 Jun 2017, 08:46 IST

We did not have too many complaints about this episode of SmackDown Live. But we did have some.

SmackDown Live’s ratings rose last week, although not significantly enough to warrant any attention. While Raw pulled off a solid episode last night, to counter the constantly decreasing viewership, SmackDown Live offered us much of the same in terms of content that they’ve been delivering as of late.

Thankfully, there was enough to ensure that we were hooked through the duration of the episode. Let’s revisit the show and examine the ups and downs from this episode of SmackDown Live. Let us know if you agree or disagree with our assessment in the comments below.

#1 Best: That beautiful Styles Clash!

AJ Styles truly is the best in the world

Only AJ Styles can make 50-50 booking feel worthwhile. He was booked in a rematch against Dolph Ziggler from last week, and both men impressed with a really dazzling flurry of moves and some impressive selling.

They told a fantastic story, even teasing the finish from last week and putting their own spin on the same. The finish was incredible, with a beautiful transition into a Styles Clash, and the audience deafening us as they chanted ‘AJ Styles’!

We know that Nakamura is known as ‘The Artist’, but if there’s anyone who embodies artistry in wrestling today, it is AJ Styles. Each match that he's in, feels like a real masterpiece.