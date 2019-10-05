Best and worst of SmackDown on FOX- Worst conclusion to KofiMania, 2 Big Confrontations

There was much to like and dislike in equal measure

Much was promised for the official debut of SmackDown on FOX this week, and in some cases, it did deliver, I thought. But overall, there was just something missing from the whole thing and I must say that more than one thing left me quite disappointed.

I would even go so far as to say that I thought RAW was the better show this week. There was a lot to like about RAW because the Blue Brand just seemed like too much was planned and there wasn't enough time to do everything that was on the card.

Would I go so far as to call it a bad show? I would not because it certainly was a very eventful program, from start to finish.

I'm very curious to learn what's next when SmackDown resumes weekly programming.

#1 Best: The arrival of Cain Velasquez

Thoughts on Cain Velasquez's debut on #Smackdown ?



Brock must be getting flash backs right about now pic.twitter.com/a0Iw6TVvGE — ElementGames (@ElementGamesTV) October 5, 2019

Cain Velasquez could have been the greatest MMA fighter in history but he's been plagued by injuries along the way to the top. One of the biggest wins of his career came against Brock Lesnar, and this is a readymade storyline that has been brought to SmackDown from the UFC, translating into a great pro wrestling angle between the men. Moreover, Velasquez is a big supporter of Lucha Libre and thus he has been paired with one Rey Mysterio at this time.

Rey Mysterio has reason to want Brock Lesnar's head on a pike after the altercation between himself, his son and The Beast on the season premiere of WWE RAW. I love the fact that he brought backup along because a match between Mysterio vs. Lesnar wouldn't have really been big news per se, I think.

With the arrival of Velasquez, the equation has changed. What a great debut!

