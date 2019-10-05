WWE SmackDown: 5 Hidden messages from Bray Wyatt this week- Reference to Dean Ambrose match?

Ramblin' Rabbit did not fare too well in the cell

Depending on your perspective, SmackDown's debut on FOX was hit or miss. I mean it was certainly noteworthy, but it did feel a tad rushed by the very end.

But one thing that was not rushed, where it seemed like a lot of thought has gone into the whole segment concerned the Firefly Fun House. Every little detail of the segment was clearly thought through, and if you go to see there's a lot to be learned from the same, I believe.

In this article, I shall elaborate upon 5 things that we learned from Bray Wyatt and his puppets this week, in the ever-so-awesome Firefly Fun House segment. Be sure to leave a comment and let me know what you thought of Bray Wyatt's messages and my interpretation.

Amidst the craziness of Cain Velasquez and Tyson Fury, certain aspects of the Firefly Fun House were forgotten!

#5 A reference to the archangel, Samael

As playful and as innocent Bray Wyatt's gimmick comes across as, we all know that there's a deep, dark, Satanic undertone to the whole thing. So, when he does his best Mike Rome and slips into ring announcer mode, he describes Mercy The Buzzard as the 'Seducer, Accuser, Destroyer'. This is a reference to Samael, who is an archangel from ancient Talmudic tradition, a figure often equated with Satan.

As a few of you may know, I hail from the world of heavy metal music and dark imagery forms a very integral component of what can be constituted as the metal universe. Without delving into Theology, Samael is the Jewish angel of death, and if Mercy The Buzzard is Samael reborn, there is an interesting backstory to be explored. How cool is it that there's a horror story playing out right before our eyes?

