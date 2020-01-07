Best and worst of the first WWE RAW of 2020- AJ Styles mocks Randy Orton, Underwhelming return

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 Published Jan 07, 2020

Jan 07, 2020 IST SHARE

AJ Styles and Randy Orton are making their rivalry personal

I have to say that there was a lot more good than bad on this week's episode of RAW. Usually, the three-hour long show feels like it's 4 or 5 hours long, but this week's episode just flew by like a breeze.

I had a tough time finding any 'worsts' for the show, and let me just say that if you're going to use this article as a reference for whether or not to watch RAW, I'd recommend that you watch it. It was a pretty fantastic show and even though it wasn't as monumental as the SmackDown episode this week with its three returns, I was certainly entertained.

In any case, I invite you guys to leave a comment and let me know what you thought of the episode. Did you think it was as good as I did or do you believe that RAW can do far better?

In my case, I'd be thrilled if this is an indication of the quality of shows we can expect in 2020.

#1 Best: AJ Styles wins a match with an RKO

This was done to perfection by The Phenomenal One AJ Styles a thing of beauty! #RAW pic.twitter.com/HN5RNchokd — AJ Styles Fan acc (@P1xClash) January 7, 2020

You don't always need a title to make a feud meaningful and AJ Styles proved just that when he took on Akira Tozawa this week in a hard-hitting match. He could have won the match with a Phenomenal Forearm, but he took the effort to go 'vintage Randy Orton', deliver an RKO and then mock Randy Orton by posing in trademark Orton manner.

This is obviously in retaliation for what happened on last week's show where Randy Orton feigned an injury and then delivered an RKO to AJ Styles, which was absolutely picture-perfect. I'm curious to see how the upcoming match between the two men plays out and how long the rivalry continues.

1 / 6 NEXT