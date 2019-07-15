×
Best and worst of WWE Extreme Rules- Unnecessary title change, Brutal match

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
3.93K   //    15 Jul 2019, 12:33 IST

Extreme Rules was a show with more positives than negatives
Extreme Rules was a show with more positives than negatives

I reviewed AEW's Fight for the Fallen last night and aired by grievances about what was a very mixed show overall, and was subsequently dubbed a WWE apologist. Well, make of it what you will because I thought that Extreme Rules was a very good show.

Until the last few moments, I thought that I wouldn't have anything to complain about. But then the unthinkable happened and WWE ended the show on a very sour note, enraging fans from across the world.

But that said, I would really have to say that this was a solid show overall. I don't think that WWE did much wrong and if this is the kind of influence that Paul Heyman is bringing in, I am sold.

What did you guys think of Extreme Rules 2019?

#1. Best: Seth Rollins snaps in the main event

One aspect of WWE programming that irks me is that while mixed tag team matches can happen during the show, the male performer is not allowed to hit the female performer. This is not considered to be sponsor-friendly even though the combat is entirely simulated.

This is especially problematic if you consider the fact that Tessa Blanchard and Sami Callihan are making history with inter-gender clashes, pushing the envelope with a pretty fantastic feud. Why would you want to watch a match in which the female performer can hit the male counterpart as many times as she wants, but the male cannot retaliate at all?

I thought that Baron Corbin's End of Days on Becky Lynch came out of nowhere, and it was great to see Seth Rollins respond with rage, taking out his anger on Baron Corbin. It was great storytelling and the crowd was very hot for it.

I'd love to see this furious Rollins again.

