WWE Extreme Rules: 5 Reasons why Brock Lesnar is Universal Champion again

A questionable decision at the end of a great show

I know that a lot of you must be upset with how Extreme Rules ended. Don't let it distract you from the fact that WWE put on a fantastic show from start to finish.

But they say that you only remember the finish, which saw Brock Lesnar stand tall and proud as the brand new WWE Universal Champion. He had lost the title at WrestleMania but won the Money in the Bank contract soon after, proving to be a constant threat to Rollins and Kingston.

But why did Vince McMahon decide to make Brock Lesnar the Universal Champion once again? I shall try and attempt to answer this question in this article.

If you want to rant about Vince McMahon's latest decision, the comments section is your best friend, reader.

#5. A much bigger SummerSlam match

I don't know if any of you have checked out Tom Colohue's special columns yet on Sportskeeda. He's a wealth of information when it comes to insider knowledge. He pretty much predicted the fact that Lesnar would cash in his contract so as to give Rollins a formidable SummerSlam 2019 opponent.

I really did think that this was pretty much the theme of Extreme Rules, at least the more questionable parts. I think that The Demon King will defeat Shinsuke Nakamura to win back the Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam. I also do believe that it's only a matter of time before Ricochet gets his hands on gold once again.

I wouldn't be surprised however if Seth Rollins falls short when he faces off against The Beast Incarnate at SummerSlam because WWE will want to build Lesnar as a formidable Champion. It will be interesting to see what the future plans are, following the epic SummerSlam clash.

