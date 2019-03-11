Best and worst of WWE Fastlane 2019: Champions shine, wrong match headlines

There was enough to like and dislike about Fastlane 2019

Fastlane falls somewhere between the two most exciting pay-per-view events of the year- the Royal Rumble and WWE WrestleMania. And therefore, many have called it a filler pay-per-view and not a significant one. Many WrestleMania plans are already cast in stone long before Fastlane takes place. It exists just to give the WWE Universe something to watch in March.

That said, this felt like a pretty important edition of Fastlane. Very little was actually throwaway per se and most of the matches had consequences. I'd say that this was an okay pay-per-view, veering towards 'better than average'.

It's time to list out the good and the bad from the show. Voice your comments and discontent in the comments.

Did you like or dislike the final pit stop before WrestleMania 35?

#1 Best: Clean win for Samoa Joe

The US Championship used to be one of the most prized possessions in the business back in the NWA days. Because of how the title has been booked on SmackDown Live, it's become an afterthought. After John Cena's memorable reign as Champion, nobody's really done anything with the Championship. We've had underwhelming reigns from Nakamura, Rusev and Bobby Roode, for no fault of their own.

I like that the match went from a throwaway Kickoff show contest to a US title match on the main card. Andrade, Mysterio and even R-Truth showcased that they could all put on a great match when the spotlight shines upon them. But this was the Samoa Joe show and I'm glad he won the match.

This proves that WWE has serious plans with the title and are looking to book Joe as a Champion. He's not been booked as a credible monster on the blue brand.

It's cool to see WWE investing in their Champion.

