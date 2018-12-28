Best and worst of WWE in 2018

2018 was a year of meteoric highs and plummeting lows

What a ride 2018 has been for sports entertainment fans. Even if you consider no other promotion but WWE, the year has been filled with ups and downs. It's time to look back at the year that was, and chronicle the good and the bad. Please leave a comment and let me know what you thought of my list.

Wrestling is a personal affair, and what one may like may not necessarily be what another does. Therefore, when you look back and analyze the year that was, I don't expect everyone to think alike. It was certainly a mixed year for the world's biggest sports entertainment company yet.

While viewership reached historic lows, stock prices remained solid and many international deals were struck. The company goes into 2019 on solid footing, with many developments in mind.

Let's analyze what worked and what did not, from the year that was.

#1 Best: Becky Lynch's popularity

Lynch has quite organically become the hottest thing in wrestling

Becky Lynch used to be the babyface who lost all the time, despite the WWE Universe rooting wholeheartedly for her. And then, she had a change of heart upon which she went into heel mode. The crowd reacted positively to this change in character and latched on to the 'Irish Lass Kicker'. Very quickly, she became the hottest WWE commodity.

Right now, she exists on the fringes between babyface and heel. So much so that industry veterans like Eric Bischoff have actually compared her to Stone Cold Steve Austin. Becky Lynch has made Twitter her domain that she rules with panache.

It is estimated that Becky Lynch will take on Ronda Rousey in the main event of WrestleMania 35. How far up the ranks has the woman risen!

Remember that she's the only one of the Four Horsewomen who did not win a Championship on NXT.

