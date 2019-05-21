Best and worst of WWE RAW after MITB 2019- 3 title changes, Current champions team up

This was a pretty interesting episode of WWE RAW overall

Let me be honest. I was pleasantly surprised by this episode and while it won't go down in the history books as three exemplary hours of television, I thought that it held my interest throughout the telecast.

Of course, this was the fallout from the WWE Money in the Bank show that I praised to the heavens twenty-four hours ago. While I was upset that I was missing the final ever episode of Game of Thrones which was on at the same time, I was glad to discover that WWE put on quite a show of their own and actually gave their fans their money's worth.

I saw a lot of statuses shortly after the show saying that they want to cancel their WWE Network subscriptions because Brock Lesnar became Mr. Money in the Bank. I think that it is unfair to assess a show based on the final few minutes because the rest of the show was quite solid.

Anyway, enough chit chat...it's time for the review...

#1 Best: Ricochet and Cesaro tear it up

Cesaro and Ricochet had quite a match on this week's show. Cesaro has been a tag team competitor for most of his recent run and as good as The Bar was, it is easy to forget how good a singles competitor he is sometimes.

Ricochet did a few things during the match that defy the laws of gravity and the laws of physics. I am certainly not the only person who believes that these two men should tango again preferably with a title on the line.

Shortly after the incredible Rollins and Styles match, this was another example of just how gifted the main roster can be. There's no reason that all good matches should only happen in NXT.

