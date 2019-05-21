×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Best and worst of WWE RAW after MITB 2019- 3 title changes, Current champions team up

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
1.05K   //    21 May 2019, 11:20 IST

This was a pretty interesting episode of WWE RAW overall
This was a pretty interesting episode of WWE RAW overall

Let me be honest. I was pleasantly surprised by this episode and while it won't go down in the history books as three exemplary hours of television, I thought that it held my interest throughout the telecast.

Of course, this was the fallout from the WWE Money in the Bank show that I praised to the heavens twenty-four hours ago. While I was upset that I was missing the final ever episode of Game of Thrones which was on at the same time, I was glad to discover that WWE put on quite a show of their own and actually gave their fans their money's worth.

I saw a lot of statuses shortly after the show saying that they want to cancel their WWE Network subscriptions because Brock Lesnar became Mr. Money in the Bank. I think that it is unfair to assess a show based on the final few minutes because the rest of the show was quite solid.

Anyway, enough chit chat...it's time for the review...

#1 Best: Ricochet and Cesaro tear it up

Cesaro and Ricochet had quite a match on this week's show. Cesaro has been a tag team competitor for most of his recent run and as good as The Bar was, it is easy to forget how good a singles competitor he is sometimes.

Ricochet did a few things during the match that defy the laws of gravity and the laws of physics. I am certainly not the only person who believes that these two men should tango again preferably with a title on the line.

Shortly after the incredible Rollins and Styles match, this was another example of just how gifted the main roster can be. There's no reason that all good matches should only happen in NXT.

1 / 7 NEXT
Tags:
WWE Raw The Usos The Revival Brock Lesnar Bray Wyatt WWE Best and Worst
Advertisement
3 Biggest hits and 3 missed opportunities from RAW (May 6, 2019)
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW Results May 20th, 2019: Winners, Grades, Video Highlights for latest Monday Night Raw
RELATED STORY
WWE Monday Night Raw Review for May 20, 2019
RELATED STORY
RAW Preview: Huge heel turn, WWE legend to get title shot? (May 6th, 2019)
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW (29th April 2019): Start Time, Predictions, Where to watch, Location & more of Monday Night RAW
RELATED STORY
3 WWE RAW Superstars who need to move to SmackDown and 3 who should move to RAW
RELATED STORY
The biggest winners and losers of last night's Raw (May 6)
RELATED STORY
The biggest winners and losers of last night's Raw (April 15)
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW: 4 biggest mistakes WWE made on this week’s episode (May 6, 2019)
RELATED STORY
7 Mistakes WWE Made On Raw This Week(29 April 2019)
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us