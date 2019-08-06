Best and worst of WWE RAW before SummerSlam- Husband pins wife, New champs crowned

This show was somewhere between good and bad, I felt

This week's episode of RAW had its moments for sure, but it wasn't the same level of quality we've come to expect from Paul Heyman. It meandered along and I'm guessing that while it wasn't a bad show, it didn't feel like a go-home show.

As always, it's time to identify the good and the bad from this week's program and list it all out here for your reading benefit. Feel free to voice your thoughts and comments in the section below.

There are multiple matches at SummerSlam that I'm keen on watching at the moment. There are also multiple intriguing aspects of the show that have me hooked.

But then again, something about this show was just slow, plodding, and quite uninteresting...

#1 Best: The 24/7 Championship picture

I genuinely laughed out loud when Mike Kanellis pinned his wife during a check-up to become the 24/7 Champion. I laughed even louder when it was revealed that R-Truth was in the waiting room, and he pinned Kanellis to become Champion again.

I know that a lot of people feel that these segments make a mockery of pro wrestling and that the product presented should be serious, much like a lot of wrestling in NJPW is. However, comedy, when done in the right way can be a very good thing and I honestly like this kind of humor far more than the 'Being The Elite' segments, by a mile.

Just like Mike Kanellis had his moment, and R-Truth regained the title, I really hope that Truth is able to elevate other members of the roster who are not getting any screen time right now. Maybe someone like Titus O'Neil could actually get to show his comic timing when it comes to this title.

