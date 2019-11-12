Best and worst of WWE RAW: Big change in character, Lana lies to her husband

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 12 Nov 2019, 12:06 IST SHARE

Did you guys like the segment with Rusev and Lana?

There are many benefits that come with working at Sportskeeda. Perhaps the biggest disadvantage of reviewing wrestling for a living is knowing the spoilers from a taped show because that's what your job entails.

I went into this show knowing all of the key talking points that emerged from the RAW taping. And therefore, while the show wasn't particularly bad, I think I was just distracted and not as 'in-tune' with the broadcast as I usually am.

Of course, if you feel that my review is a little too harsh or mean or even if you believe that it's more lenient than it needs to be, you are welcome to leave a comment in the section below. I'm always keen on hearing what you thought of RAW and SmackDown, reader.

Also, most importantly vote for your favorite match here.

Please leave a comment and let us know what you thought of every single match. You'll see every single match listed at the very top.

#1 Best: Randy Orton turns face

"I do what I want, when I want, wherever I want. Remember that."



Words of wisdom from @RandyOrton to @KingRicochet... #RAW pic.twitter.com/m4TZhRRBbe — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) November 12, 2019

To be honest, this was the only real talking point to emerge from this week's show, and it left us scratching our heads, albeit not in a bad way. Randy Orton is clearly a babyface for now, but all of that could change at Survivor Series, where he may actually turn on his team, leaving them absolutely high and dry.

The good news is that a babyface Randy Orton potentially means that Seth Rollins could go heel very soon indeed, as many fans have wanted. That will allow Orton to become the face of the red brand and work with younger heels like Andrade, to elevate underutilized Superstars with massive potential.

This is a great hook for next week because I'm curious to see what's next for Randy Orton.

1 / 7 NEXT