Best and Worst of WWE RAW: Big title change, Controversial Lana-Lashley segment

Seth Rollins burned it down

For just this one day, Riju Dasgupta won't be doing his regular "Best & Worst" series. I'll be writing it instead and I hope that I can do justice to all the great previous editions. Monday Night saw a rather interesting episode of RAW as the Draft concluded.

RAW desperately needed to bounce back after a dud episode last week and they managed to do so to some extent. It was a solid show but not exactly the best we've seen over the past month.

Naturally, there were a lot of ups and downs, but WWE did have a longer version of the draft, with it going five rounds on RAW as opposed to just 4 on SmackDown. Let's get into the nitty-gritty of things and look at what WWE did right and wrong!

#3. Best: Title change

The War Raiders have done it!

The War Raiders have found rapid success on WWE's main roster. Perhaps they remind Vince McMahon of an old-school tag team because he's been pushing them like that for a while now.

The Viking Raiders remain undefeated in WWE, including their NXT run - where they vacated the championships when coming up. On the main roster, they've remained undefeated throughout and have dominated just as they have in NXT.

It should come as no surprise that after beating Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode in a non-title match, they earned a title shot and easily defeated the champions to secure their first main roster titles.

We expect huge success for The Viking Raiders and it's going to be interesting to see how WWE handles their undefeated streak. They'll have to lose it eventually, but when they do, it should be to a team that's getting a huge push down the line.

