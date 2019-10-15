5 big mistakes WWE made on RAW's Draft: Champion drafted in late rounds, big error made with title-holders (14th October 2019)

Stephanie McMahon continued the proceedings on Monday Night!

We're going to start off by saying that we quite enjoyed the 2019 WWE Draft. It was very different from the drafts of the past as the Network executives seemed directly involved in the matters, while Stephanie McMahon's role was minimal as she only appeared to announce the Draft picks.

It was the perfect use of her as an authority figure and no superstar was overexposed in the past couple of episodes of RAW and SmackDown. Things concluded well in the draft, but that doesn't mean that it wasn't without its faults.

It's true that the show as a whole was a solid one - easily one of the better ones in the last month and we now know the two established rosters as the year begins to reach a quick conclusion. Here are the mistakes that WWE made in the Draft on Day 2!

#5. Drafting Shinsuke Nakamura so late

Is a champion not the first priority?

Here is something that's a bit difficult to understand. If you were FOX or the USA Network, would your priority not be to get champions on your brand? AJ Styles was drafted in the first round, as was Becky Lynch, Brock Lesnar and Bayley.

The fact that the Intercontinental Champion was the second pick in round 3 seems a bit too far and goes to show that they continue to neglect Nakamura's reign as Intercontinental Champion. It's almost as though history is repeating itself with his United States Championship reign last year and this time, it's all the more surprising because he has Sami Zayn as his mouthpiece.

Either way, we hope that Nakamura has a rejuvenated run on the blue brand. However, his draft position seems to suggest that it won't exactly be the case.

