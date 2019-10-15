WWE RAW Results October 14th, 2019: Winners, Grades, Video Highlights for latest Monday Night RAW

It was a bizarre ending to tonight's show

RAW kicked off with a short recap of the previous Firefly Funhouse segment and the Hell in a Cell main event. Once we were caught up with the story so far, the actual show started. There was a lot of smoke and pyro as Becky Lynch came out to celebrate being RAW's first draft pick.

We learned that Sasha Banks was absent from the show and Becky would be facing Charlotte instead. Flair said she just wanted to friends with Becky again but then attacked her. Officials came out and broke them up before we headed for commercials.

Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte

Charlotte fought hard but Becky picked up the win

We returned to see that a match was set up between the two during the break. Becky dominated early on but was sent into the corner for some big kicks. The champ sent Flair outside but missed the baseball slide. Becky went into the ring post as we headed for another break.

Lynch hit a missile dropkick but Charlotte hit the Natural Selection for a near fall. Flair reversed the Disarmher and hit a big boot. Flair hit a spear off a counter for a 2-count before Becky rolled her over for the pin.

Result: Becky Lynch def. Charlotte

Match rating: A

Seth Rollins was in a backstage interview and said that he was going to hunt the Fiend down

Stephanie McMahon came out to kick off the second night of the 2019 WWE Draft. To no one's surprise, Round 1 saw Seth Rollins go to RAW while Brock Lesnar headed for SmackDown. Charlotte and Andrade with Zelina Vega made it into RAW while the New Day remained on the Blue Brand.

The Draft panel from last week was back on with Samoa Joe, Renee, Booker T and Beth Phoenix.

