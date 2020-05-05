Drew McIntyre and Murphy clashed in the RAW main event

This week's episode of RAW was as average as a show can be, in my opinion. There was definitely a lot of good, but it's not going to go down in history as one of the best RAW episodes of all time.

If I had written this article before the show was over, I would have asked you to take a shot every time they called the upcoming Money in the Bank ladder match 'unique'. I can definitely imagine you being quite tipsy by the time that this episode of WWE RAW was over and done.

In any case, it's time for the 'Best and Worst of RAW', where I separate the good from the bad from the mundane and invite you to weigh in with your thoughts and views in the comments section right below.

#1 Best: The return of AJ Styles

The Phenomenal One is going to be the final man in this year’s #MITB Ladder match!!#WWE #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/s4863Y07Da — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKProWrestling) May 5, 2020

A lot of people have been critical of putting Drew McIntyre against Seth Rollins right away because the question is that when he is done running through the Monday Night Messiah, are there any competent heels for him to face? With the return of AJ Styles to RAW, that question has been answered and then some.

It feels weird hearing Samoa Joe commentate on an AJ Styles match cause ya know...#WWERaw #GauntletMatch pic.twitter.com/9u3WYyRaAt — connor goebel (@goebsy_goebel) May 5, 2020

With AJ Styles returning to RAW, I would have to say that he may even be the favorite to win Money in the Bank 2020. And this is because not only is he ready to become the WWE Champion, he is also a heel and will look for a sneaky way to cash in on Drew McIntyre who rules the roost on RAW currently.

Also how good is Samoa Joe on commentary because he is someone who put AJ Styles over in a big way, from a first-person perspective. I have to say that I look forward to seeing the two men clash when Samoa Joe is cleared again.