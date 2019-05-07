×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Best and worst of WWE RAW- SmackDown stars arrive, Top Superstars buried 

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
2.79K   //    07 May 2019, 12:10 IST

RAW had its moments, but it was mostly quite dull
RAW had its moments, but it was mostly quite dull

The sad thing about RAW is how it shows flashes of brilliance at times, and then again, it dissolves into sheer mediocrity. There was a lot to like about this week's show but honestly speaking, the bad outweighed the good.

As always, remember that my word is not gospel but is just the opinion of the WWE Universe much like yourself. In fact, your opinion can be completely different from mine and still be valid because everyone enjoys the WWE product differently.

So voice your thoughts and opinions about this week's show in the comments below. I'm curious to hear what you thought about it too.

In this article, I shall separate the bad from the good, the wheat from the chaff, as they all say...

#1 Best: Two WrestleMania 35 rematches

I saw a lot of you guys groaning when the match between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre was first announced. I admit that I wasn't particularly enthused about the contest either. But the fact of the matter is that the two men told a great story and put on a pretty solid match this week. It felt like two powerhouses slugging it out and was quite a stellar effort indeed.

Of course, the main event between Kofi Kingston and Daniel Bryan was short and sweet. It wasn't nearly as good or as electric as their contest at WrestleMania but it was still a pretty good match. Both of these matches were honestly the highlight of the show for me, personally.

There were no real surprises in either match except for maybe the interference from Shane McMahon, Elias and The Miz. I quite liked the backstage segment that followed.

Good quality matches are almost always a surefire way to capture the WWE Universe's attention.

1 / 7 NEXT
Tags:
WWE Raw The Revival The Viking Raiders Kofi Kingston Vince McMahon WWE Best and Worst
Advertisement
What if WWE books more heel vs. heel matches?
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who are still undefeated in 2019
RELATED STORY
WWE Money In The Bank 2019: 5 matches that could be added to the PPV
RELATED STORY
4 WWE duos who Shane McMahon could crown the new SmackDown Tag Team champions
RELATED STORY
WWE Raw vs SmackDown Live: Which was the better show this week? (22 and 23 April 2019)
RELATED STORY
Best and worst of WWE RAW (25th Feb)- Roman Reigns & Batista return
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW: 5 Surprises that could happen: Major heel turn, new faction debuts?
RELATED STORY
Fans react to WWE Monday Night RAW (29th April 2019)
RELATED STORY
Best and worst of WWE RAW- Money In The Bank 2019 contestants revealed
RELATED STORY
WWE Superstar Shakeup: 4 RAW stars who must move to SmackDown and 4 who must not
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us