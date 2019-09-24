Best and worst of WWE RAW- Unexpected title change, Superstar treated like a jobber

I think they're doing a great job with King Corbin

I thought that everything on this week's show built to next week's episode in such a manner that this edition did not feel important enough. Sure, there were some fun moments interspersed throughout, but overall it felt a little underwhelming.

The second half of the show was certainly better than the first and this is something that we were discussing among the writers too. Last week's show pretty much set the bar on how good an episode of RAW could potentially be, and this week failed to make the cut.

So all said and done, I present my analysis of the show in the form of 'Best' and 'Worst' sections for your reading pleasure. Be sure to leave a comment and let me know if you agree or disagree with my picks, ladies, and gentlemen.

I am curious with regard to what you have to say about this week's show.

#1 Best: King of the Ring rematch

Even though the Game of Thrones jokes got tiresome after a while, I love what WWE is doing with King Corbin. His look is great and his bullying mannerisms are awesome as well. He seems like a character who's allowed the gimmick to get to his head and this could translate into many months of great action.

I loved the contest between Gable and Corbin as well and the huge pop that Gable got when he got his momentum back during the big rematch. Gable is slowly getting elevated as a result of working with Corbin and these two men have magic when they clash against one another. This may be the most threatening that Chad Gable has looked since the dissolution of American Alpha.

King Corbin is great. All hail the king of WWE!

