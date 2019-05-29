×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Best and Worst of WWE SmackDown After AEW Double or Nothing: 2 Title changes, New feud confirmed 

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
6.07K   //    29 May 2019, 09:16 IST

SmackDown Live was a pretty big improvement over WWE RAW
SmackDown Live was a pretty big improvement over WWE RAW

I thought that AEW Double or Nothing that aired last weekend pretty much set the standard with regard to how sports entertainment in the year 2019 should be. To be fair, it's unfair to compare the promotion to WWE because it's a mega-event vs. their weekly programming, so we can come to a more fair assessment in October.

That said, I really did think that the RAW that followed Double or Nothing was a complete dud. There was very little of consequence that actually happened during the show.

Honestly, SmackDown Live was a pretty interesting show in a lot of respects and while it wasn't really groundbreaking, it was actually quite entertaining. It was a pretty basic show and I think the fact that it's not three hours long helped me enjoy the show better.

Here's what I liked and disliked from this week's show...

#1 Best: Elias wins his first title in WWE

This was a long time coming and I'm glad that it did happen at long last for Elias. One of the most consistent performers in the roster, Elias has the crowd eating from the palm of his hand on every given night.

Unfortunately, that's relegated him to the position of a sideshow where his segments get interrupted and he gets beaten up in the process almost every week. A performer of his caliber does not even get an opportunity to compete in matches where he can potentially tell long-term stories.

And because of his role in the company, he's been kept away from the title picture thus far. This changed on SmackDown Live, when, if only for a brief spell, he became the WWE 24/7 Champion.

R-Truth would regain the Championship shortly after the main event took place.

1 / 7 NEXT
Tags:
WWE SmackDown New Day Heavy Machinery WWE Roman Reigns Mandy Rose WWE Best and Worst
Advertisement
Grading SmackDown's divisions before and after the Superstar Shake Up
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown (7th May 2019): Start Time, Predictions, Where to watch, Location & more of SmackDown Live
RELATED STORY
5 Tag Teams who could win the vacant SmackDown Live Tag Team Championships
RELATED STORY
Best and worst of WWE SmackDown before Money in the Bank- Surprise invasion, Team Reunites 
RELATED STORY
Best and worst of WWE Money in the Bank 2019- Best pay-per-view of the year?
RELATED STORY
4 Reasons why Daniel Bryan and Rowan are the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown (28th May 2019): Start Time, Predictions, Location & more of SmackDown Live 
RELATED STORY
WWE Smackdown: 5 Surprises that could happen- Unexpected Champions, Interesting return
RELATED STORY
Best and worst of SmackDown Live after MITB 2019- 2 big returns, Money in the Bank rematch
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown Results May 28th, 2019: Winners, Grades, Video Highlights for latest SmackDown Live
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us