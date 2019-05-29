Best and Worst of WWE SmackDown After AEW Double or Nothing: 2 Title changes, New feud confirmed

SmackDown Live was a pretty big improvement over WWE RAW

I thought that AEW Double or Nothing that aired last weekend pretty much set the standard with regard to how sports entertainment in the year 2019 should be. To be fair, it's unfair to compare the promotion to WWE because it's a mega-event vs. their weekly programming, so we can come to a more fair assessment in October.

That said, I really did think that the RAW that followed Double or Nothing was a complete dud. There was very little of consequence that actually happened during the show.

Honestly, SmackDown Live was a pretty interesting show in a lot of respects and while it wasn't really groundbreaking, it was actually quite entertaining. It was a pretty basic show and I think the fact that it's not three hours long helped me enjoy the show better.

Here's what I liked and disliked from this week's show...

#1 Best: Elias wins his first title in WWE

This was a long time coming and I'm glad that it did happen at long last for Elias. One of the most consistent performers in the roster, Elias has the crowd eating from the palm of his hand on every given night.

Unfortunately, that's relegated him to the position of a sideshow where his segments get interrupted and he gets beaten up in the process almost every week. A performer of his caliber does not even get an opportunity to compete in matches where he can potentially tell long-term stories.

And because of his role in the company, he's been kept away from the title picture thus far. This changed on SmackDown Live, when, if only for a brief spell, he became the WWE 24/7 Champion.

R-Truth would regain the Championship shortly after the main event took place.

