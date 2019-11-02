Best and worst of WWE SmackDown after Crown Jewel- NXT invasion, Top stars missing

How surprising was it to see Adam Cole on SmackDown?

This was supposed to be a massive episode of SmackDown with The Fiend on Miz TV and Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin. It turned out to still be a massive episode of SmackDown, just not the kind we assumed it would be.

All said and done, I thought that it was a pretty good show from start to finish. There was very little to dislike and I must commend WWE on making the show happen, without most top stars in attendance.

So, let's have a glance at what happened on this week's show in a nutshell, and rate the events as best or worst. As always, my opinion is my own, and hence, I'd love to hear what you guys have to say about what transpired on this week's show.

Don't be afraid to voice your comments even if they differ from mine, in the section right below.

#1 Best: A dream match delivers

Adam Cole and Daniel Bryan are two men who could main-event an NXT TakeOver and also be a part of any main roster pay-per-view card, if there is a compelling enough storyline leading up to the big match. But we got to see this dream match on SmackDown and it was exactly as advertised. This was a great match.

What I especially loved was the fact that Daniel Bryan allowed Adam Cole to pick up the big win because NXT needed the win to establish the fact that they're at par with RAW and SmackDown on FOX. It'll be cool to see if The Undisputed ERA shows up next week, and maybe The New Day can face off against them or even The OC!

This was a great match. It was an even better contingency plan.

