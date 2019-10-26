Best and worst of WWE SmackDown- Brutal backstage attack, Former Champion misused

WWE SmackDown was a show with many ups and downs

If you consider the fact that Crown Jewel is only days away, I wouldn't say that this was the most exciting episode of SmackDown that I remember watching. It was fine and there were a few noteworthy moments, but one could have skipped this episode entirely and missed nothing at all, really.

And this is a trend with so many wrestling shows that it is baffling indeed. How many other shows have episodes that you can skip, because it has no overall bearing on the larger narrative?

This is precisely why sports entertainment is losing fans by the day. I wouldn't really say that it was a bad episode per se, but there was no sense of urgency to it, as there is in other TV shows.

But without wasting too much of your time, here's the best and worst of SmackDown this week...

#1 Best: Brock Lesnar's backstage attack

Rey Mysterio and Cain Velasquez came to the ring as the former cut a passionate promo about Brock Lesnar, but the Beast Incarnate was nowhere to be seen. And then Paul Heyman appeared on the big screen, and we saw footage of Brock Lesnar in the backstage area roughing up Rey Mysterio's son. And later, Lesnar would assault Velasquez and Mysterio both while the latter was tending to his son.

When WWE allows Brock Lesnar to be an unleashed beast, there is no character in professional wrestling that comes close, by a pretty long shot. If you weren't excited about Brock Lesnar taking on a former MMA star, now there's a readymade storyline for the two men. We have seen that Velasquez can wrestle and so the match at Crown Jewel should be interesting.

Will it be 'match of the year', you ask? It won't, but it's certainly intriguing!

