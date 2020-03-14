Best and worst of WWE SmackDown from the Performance Center- Big return, Major absence

John Cena and Bray Wyatt squared off on WWE SmackDown

Let me begin by asking each one of our readers to please stay safe. Just like the WWE roster depends on the audience to spur them on, we do what we do for you, the reader, and your safety and well-being is of paramount importance to us.

With that said, what an honor it was to call this unique episode of WWE SmackDown from the Performance Center. I've covered the first all-women WrestleMania main-event during my tenure with Sportskeeda and also the historic return of the Hardys, but this ranks as the most unique show that I remember writing about.

WWE did the best that they could with the limited resources that they had, and so the show was far from perfect, in my personal opinion. However, let's give them the benefit of the doubt because they kept going when the chips were down.

And without further ado, I present the 'Best and Worst' of WWE SmackDown from the WWE Performance Center.

#1 Best: Jeff Hardy's return

Matt Hardy may no longer be a part of the company, but Jeff Hardy is back and he made quite an impression tussling with King Corbin. In fact, I wouldn't have been okay with King Corbin suffering another loss, considering that he's probably the biggest heel on SmackDown after The Fiend, but because it was against a returning Jeff Hardy, I know that he had to create the biggest impression possible.

Hardy's arrival was necessary this week, not merely to involve him in the thick of things, but because SmackDown really needs a strong babyface. Elias and Triple H were both entertaining on commentary during the match and I thought that it was good television content all around despite the circumstances under which the match happened.

