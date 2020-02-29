Best and worst of WWE SmackDown- John Cena cuts an emotional promo, Massive botch on air

This was a very eventful episode of WWE SmackDown indeed

We all knew that the fallout episode of WWE Super ShowDown was going to be a grand affair and it did not disappoint in my personal opinion. I don't necessarily know if it was a good show, but it was certainly an eventful show although predictable.

So, let me separate the wheat from the chaff and bring you the best and the worst of WWE SmackDown this week. This is the best and worst of SmackDown, served hot and fresh to you.

And now, the wait is over. It's time for the best and worst of SmackDown.

#1 Best: John Cena vs. The Fiend

The internet went into a frenzy after Goldberg pinned The Fiend at WWE Super ShowDown proclaiming that the latter's career was over. A little over twenty-four hours later, The Fiend is ready to take on arguably the greatest WWE star John Cena, at WrestleMania 36.

In any case, I love how John Cena cut an emotional promo in front of the Boston crowd and assured them that he wouldn't be a part of the proceedings at WrestleMania. And then The Fiend would appear just as he was about to leave, pointing towards The WrestleMania sign, which as we've seen in the past, is enough to make a match official.

Whether or not The Fiend wins this match, I think it is safe to say that he isn't dead and buried and that he will be an important component of the SmackDown landscape in the days to follow.

