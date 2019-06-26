Best and worst of WWE SmackDown Live: Nikki wins for Alexa, Knock on Aleister Black's door

SmackDown Live was an okay show with no remarkable moments

The SmackDown Live that followed WWE Stomping Grounds left a lot to be desired. It was an okay show that moved along fast and the matches were fine, but there was a lot on the show that I did not care for.

Whether it was a good show or not depends on your perspective of what you think constitutes a good sports entertainment show. Here is my personal assessment of the show and because I know yours can differ from mine, I invite your thoughts and views.

The issue with SmackDown Live is that it doesn't feel like a different show from RAW and just feels like it is a sub-par RAW in many respects. Which is sad because it should be a distinct product, in my personal opinion.

I miss the days when there were two different shows with two different rosters.

#1 Best: Knock on Aleister Black's door

Aleister Black: THE DOOR IS WIDE OPEN!



Bray Wyatt: All you have to do is let me in...



Have the two of them been teasing a feud this whole time? #RAW pic.twitter.com/REd8OwurF0 — Taylor Johnson (@TopRopeTaylor) June 18, 2019

There's nothing in the world quite like a mystery. So, Aleister Black has been calling out members of the roster to step up and play ball because he's been yearning for a challenge. And after weeks of not getting a response, someone finally knocked on his door this week, in a moment that actually shocked fans.

I love it when WWE keeps us guessing because there's an element of anticipation that carries into the following week. Everyone remembers Negan promising to bash the skull of one of Rick Grimes' crew in, from The Walking Dead, and the longing to find out who it was. Everyone remembers the anticipation of The Night King's imminent arrival before the final season of Game of Thrones.

WWE can be so predictable at times, that there's no element of drama. The mystery of who knocked on Black's door will carry into next week and also, keep fans guessing.

