Best and Worst of WWE SmackDown: Long-standing team splits up, Title change

Daniel Bryan got no clemency from Roman Reigns this week

SmackDown Live was an okay show, that won't exactly bring back viewers in droves. I really think that for the show to take off under FOX and do massive numbers, WWE needs a complete reboot and revamp of the show.

In any case, here's my assessment of the two hours of wrestling we were served. There was nothing particularly wrong with it, but to use a restaurant analogy, if it wasn't a place I visited on a weekly basis, I am not sure if I'd return for another serving.

Please let me know what you thought about the show and jot down your feelings in the comments section. Do you think that SmackDown Live was a better show than RAW this week?

Personally, I thought that both shows were very ordinary indeed.

#1 Best: Ali vs. Buddy Murphy

See, when we first heard that Ali would be taking on Buddy Murphy in a singles match on SmackDown Live, we knew that the match would be a very good one indeed. And it lived up to every expectation, even though I fully expected Murphy to win it.

But that's not necessarily a bad decision because Ali deserves everything he can get, because of his immense wealth of talent. His push was halted because of an unfortunate and untimely injury that led to what has been called KofiMania and it is a great thing indeed to see Ali return to where he belongs once again, at the top of the mountain!

I don't really know if Ali will go all the way in the tournament but even a first round victory goes a long way in elevating the man, considering he wasn't really doing much. Do you want to see King Ali?

