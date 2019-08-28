WWE SmackDown: 5 Likely Superstars who may have convinced Rowan to attack Roman Reigns

Riju Dasgupta

Erick Rowan was revealed as Roman Reigns' attacker this week

So, the question on everyone's mind over the last few weeks was the following. Who was the architect of the vicious attacks on Roman Reigns, first with the faulty forklift and then with the hit and run incident that the Big Dog just narrowly survived?

This week's show would reveal the following. Rowan was definitely the man behind the attacks on Roman Reigns because even though it was unclear in the footage, Rowan and Daniel Bryan's reactions pretty much confirmed the same.

But Daniel Bryan would begin to start punishing Rowan with a barrage of hard slaps while Rowan protested that he did it for someone else, or at least, so it would seem. Honestly, it would be the anticlimax of the year, if it turned out that Rowan was solely responsible for the said attacks.

So while I list out a name of suspects regarding who it could possibly be, why don't you guys leave a comment and list your very own suspects as well?

#5 Luke Harper

The Reveal Of Reigns Attacker is a weird one and it makes me laugh that people think its Luke Harper clearly judging by the pics above its not 😂#WWE #SDLIVE pic.twitter.com/Uy42aAQ84t — 🎮 WWEADDICT4LIFE (XB1) |#WWE2K20|🎮 (@WWE2KAttiresXB1) August 24, 2019

Luke Harper's Twitter still proclaims that he's very much Luke Harper of WWE, to this day. It just makes sense for him to control Rowan's actions considering the fact that Rowan was a Bludgeon Brother as well as a member of the Wyatt Family before this. The two men can capitalize on their history and form a pretty formidable alliance on the blue brand, potentially going forward.

It's a shame to see someone who's as talented as Luke Harper sitting on the sidelines when he is cleared to wrestle and someone like Bischoff may have taken note of the same, I do believe. Which is why this could be a great way to reintroduce him to the WWE Universe, this time not in the hideous Bludgeon Brothers ring gear.

