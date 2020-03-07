Best and worst of WWE SmackDown- The nWo in an epic staredown, Big issue with Elimination Chamber

Hall, Nash, and Waltman appeared on this week's WWE SmackDown

I don't know what else to say except for the fact that WWE SmackDown isn't the same exciting show that it once used to be, in my personal opinion. Except for one or two talking points from every episode, there is hardly anything to write home about.

There was nothing offensively bad on this week's show but it was hardly two hours to write home about. It was a fine show, at best, and I don't really know if it got me invested in the pay-per-view to come this weekend, quite honestly.

Do you think that WWE is just putting on pay-per-views without any sort of build? I mean it just seems like Super ShowDown was a few days ago, and 2 minutes later, we have Elimination Chamber.

In any case, there was barely enough of note on this week's episode to scrape up a half-decent Best and Worst article.

#1 Best: The nWo talk about the Universal Champion

What a way to kick off #SmackDown! The nWo are here!! #WWE

There were many awkward moments in the opening segment and clearly, Scott Hall is not fit enough to take on Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro, and Sami Zayn. But at the end of the day, the nWo's appearance on SmackDown accomplished what it set out to do- not only promote their induction into the WWE Hall of Fame but also establish Goldberg as a very formidable opponent for Roman Reigns.

I really liked that Alexa Bliss called out The Kabuki Warriors and challenged them for the Tag Team Championships, meaning that there's a very little chance that Asuka is going to win the Elimination Chamber match. That is absolutely okay considering Becky Lynch and Asuka have waged wars not long ago and nobody wants to see a repeat.

What I did like also is Sami Zayn using Alexa Bliss as a human shield to escape from Braun Strowman, considering his history with Bliss.

