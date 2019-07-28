×
Best and worst of WWE Smackville- Last-minute change to card, Vince McMahon makes a phone call

Riju Dasgupta
10.34K   //    28 Jul 2019, 08:49 IST

The show, to me, was a real waste of time
The show, to me, was a real waste of time

If you are reading this review to gauge whether you should watch the show or not, I'd strongly advise against the same. This hourlong WWE Network special called Smackville was a Live Event, with far more 'bad' than 'good', honestly.

There were rumors about a title change and rumblings that there could be major developments at the show. This was precisely the reason that we at Sportskeeda decided to cover it and bring you all of the action as it happened live!

Much to our disappointment, nothing of consequence happened in the show at all, except if you discount the major injury we'll talk about soon. As a result, we have no good news and possibly some bad news to report, right now.

Also, I'm reading conflicting reports about this so I won't include it in my review, but to the best of my knowledge Charlotte vs. Bliss vs. Bayley was cut from the show.

#1 Best: The Kofi Kingston show

Honestly, this is the only positive I can think of, from the show that aired. Kofi Kingston came off looking like a star during the triple threat match against Samoa Joe and Dolph Ziggler.

It was your typical Live Event match with three individuals who have great chemistry against one another. I hate the fact that Samoa Joe had to eat a pin in this case, but then again someone has to take the fall in a match of this nature, and Samoa Joe was just that guy.

This gives Kofi Kingston a lot of momentum ahead of his match against Randy Orton, especially if you consider the fact that he managed to win the match clean without the assistance of his New Day friends. Kingston pretty much carried the whole event.

WWE Live Event Results Kofi Kingston Finn Balor WWE Network WWE Best and Worst
