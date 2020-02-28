Best and worst of WWE Super ShowDown- Major titles change hands, Current Champion buried?

The main event's what everyone's talking about at the moment

Can WWE Super ShowDown be described as a good show? I think, at best, it qualifies as a strictly average show where the only redeeming factor was that it did not go on for longer than it actually should have.

But one cannot dispute the fact that it was certainly a very memorable show and I shall delve upon the good and bad in this article, for your reading pleasure. Be sure to leave a comment and let me know if you agree or indeed if you disagree with my opinions.

Let me start off by saying that I am not as upset about Goldberg becoming the Universal Champion as a lot of you seem to be. I watched the show as a fan, without my booking hat on, and I want to see where the road leads, although thanks to the nature of my job, I have a few ideas.

So, let's dive straight into WWE Super ShowDown then.

#1 Best: New SmackDown Tag Team Champions

They’re calling it the rebirth of Miz & Morrison. Rebirth after eleven years— I say we just gave the other guys a break. Unfortunately for them; we’re back.



Be. Jealous. pic.twitter.com/HtXq5ynPVl — Prince of Parkour. ‎ ☇ NOT @TheRealMorrison. (@PunditOfSexy) February 27, 2020

It was time for a change at the top of the SmackDown Tag Team Division and The Miz and John Morrison captured the titles at the right moment, I felt. The New Day will always be in the mix on SmackDown, but The Miz and Morrison needed this win. Now, it will allow for a brand new team like Heavy Machinery to possibly enter the title picture. And it will allow The Miz and John Morrison to remind everyone why they are so very good.

It can also allow someone like Kofi Kingston to potentially work with promising heels on SmackDown and elevate them to the next level. This was the right decision and it was probably the best thing that happened at WWE Super ShowDown.

