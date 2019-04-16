×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Best and worst of WWE RAW (Superstar Shake-Up)- Champions pinned, Top star buried 

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
11.00K   //    16 Apr 2019, 11:51 IST

There was enough to like and dislike about WWE RAW
There was enough to like and dislike about WWE RAW

I don't know if I can call RAW (read results here) a good show or not, really. I mean it was the site of the Superstar Shake-Up and the crowd was hot for sure. But at the same time, there were some issues with the overall scheme of things. There was much I did not really care for.

And therefore, as always, I shall separate the best from the worst, and serve you my post-show recap. I invite you to leave your comments and thoughts in the section below and let me know if you enjoyed the show or not. I'm curious to know what you thought of the superstars who changed brands this week.

Also, would you rate this show as a thumbs up or a thumbs down? I am torn about it myself, so I thought I'd ask you guys.

Anyway, here's what I thought of the show, personally.

#1 Best: RAW becomes Phenomenal

I really do think that while SmackDown was synonymous with The Phenomenal One, he had nothing else to prove on the blue brand. By arriving on RAW, he has a fresh set of opponents that he can square off against and put on incredible matches with.

One of those men is the Universal Champion Seth Rollins himself and fans who enjoy the art of in-ring action will be thrilled at the possibility of these two men taking each other on down the line. Both men are really good in the ring and could put on a match for the ages.

In a lot of ways, Styles was the stand-in for Dean Ambrose on RAW this week, which was a very strange sight. If Reigns doesn't move to SmackDown Live, could WWE reform a new Shield with The Phenomenal One?

Never say never.

1 / 7 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw The Usos War Machine AJ Styles EC3 WWE Best and Worst
Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
WWE News: NXT Champions move to WWE RAW at Superstar Shake-Up with new names
RELATED STORY
Who should move over to Raw during the 2019 Superstar Shakeup?
RELATED STORY
WWE Raw (15th April 2019): Start Time, Preview, Location, of Monday Night Raw | WWE Superstar Shakeup
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW Superstar Shakeup Results: April 15th 2019, latest Raw Superstar Shakeup winners, video highlights
RELATED STORY
Superstar Shake-Up: 5 Reasons why The War Raiders were renamed as The Viking Experience 
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW Superstar Shakeup edition (15th April 2019): 5 things WWE did right
RELATED STORY
Superstar Shake-Up 2019: 5 WWE Superstars That Could Move To Raw
RELATED STORY
Fans react to WWE Monday Night Raw (15th April 2019)
RELATED STORY
WWE Superstar Shake-up: 4 pairs of superstars that must be on different brands
RELATED STORY
Best and worst of NXT TakeOver: New York- Face turn, Big signing
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us