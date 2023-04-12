"Best karma ever" - What did WWE's Chelsea Green say about ex-boyfriend after getting engaged to Matt Cardona?

In April 2019, WWE Superstar Chelsea Green announced her engagement to former Intercontinental Champion Matt Cardona. About a year later, she wrote an interesting tweet about her ex-boyfriend.

The current Monday Night RAW star disclosed in her tweet that her ex-boyfriend used to watch wrestling clips in the morning. She added that him watching clips of her current partner would be "the best karma ever."

"My ex, from way back in the day, used to watch wrestling clips with his morning coffee.... I wonder if he still does that, and my clips pop up. Better yet, I wonder if he does that and sees my hot future husband. That's possibly the best karma ever 😇😇😇😇" she wrote.

After being together for nearly four years, Green and Cardona tied the knot on December 31, 2021.

Chelsea Green returned to WWE in January 2023

After competing for a few years on the independent circuit, Chelsea Green signed with WWE in 2018. She spent about two years in NXT before making her main roster debut in 2020. However, she suffered an injury on her SmackDown debut. The 32-year-old remained inactive until the company released her from her contract in April 2021.

Last January, Green returned to the company after nearly two years of absence. She has since been active on Monday Night RAW. In an interview with MuscleManMalcolm, Green's husband, Matt Cardona, commented on her comeback.

"I am super proud of Chelsea Green, super happy for her to go back to WWE. I mean, she needs to go back. I mean, she didn't even have a cup of coffee there," he said. [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

Last week, she teamed up with Sonya Deville to compete in a Fatal-4-Way Tag Team Match against Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez, Natalya & Shotzi, and Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania 39. However, Green and her partner came up short.

