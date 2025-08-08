Best wishes to ex-WWE star Shayna Baszler

Former WWE Superstar Shayna Baszler is one of the few MMA fighters to have seamlessly crossed over to pro wrestling. Today is a big day for The Queen of Spades.Baszler isn't talked about nearly as much as she should be. Her sheer dominance and intimidating presence were the reasons behind her brief success in the Stamford-based promotion. Although she couldn't reach the top of the mountain, she had some memorable feuds. The Queen of Spades mostly dominated the Women's Tag Team division, capturing the title three times, once with Ronda Rousey and twice with Nia Jax.The tail-end of her WWE run didn't go out the way she may have hoped, as Pure Fusion Collective was quietly disbanded after the company decided not to renew her contract. She has since remained away from pro wrestling. However, fans online have come together to celebrate an important day in her life.Best wishes go out to Shayna Baszler as she turns 45 today (August 8, 2025).We at Sportskeeda Wrestling wish her a happy 45th birthday.What's next for Shayna Baszler following WWE release?Shayna Baszler may not be part of the active WWE roster, but she was recently listed as a producer for one of the matches in NXT. This sparked speculation of her new role in the Stamford-based promotion.However, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio learned that she hasn't taken the job as an agent.&quot;The story was made out to be bigger than it was, she has been at NXT tapings. She has agented other matches but this is the first one to come out. But it’s not like she’s taken a job as an agent, she’s doing it since she’s around and they’ve asked her.&quot; (H/T: WrestleTalk)The Queen of Spades' 90-day non-compete clause ended earlier this month, making her one of the hottest female free agents today.Is she going to join All Elite Wrestling? Or will she transition into a backstage producer for WWE? Only time will tell.