Best wishes to WWE Hall of Famer Stacy Keibler

WWE Hall of Famer Stacy Keibler is undoubtedly one of the most popular female wrestlers of all time. The Duchess of Dudleyville had an impressive career in the Stamford-based promotion, becoming a massive fan favorite during the Attitude Era.
During her active career, Keibler managed major stars, such as Scott Steiner, Test, and The Dudley Boyz. In 2006, she parted ways with the sports entertainment juggernaut. The wrestling icon was inducted into the company's Hall of Fame in 2023. Today, she has a big reason to celebrate.
Stacy Keibler is celebrating her 46th birthday today, on October 14, 2025. We at Sportskeeda Wrestling would like to send our best wishes to the veteran on her special day.
Former WWE star recalls the time when a controversial name started hitting on Stacy Keibler
On an episode of The Coach and Bro Show, former RAW general manager Jonathan Coachman recalled the time when he was hosting Girls Gone Wild. Keibler and her then-WWE partner, Test, were on the judging panel.
Coachman disclosed that he almost saw a m**der, as Joe Francis, the director and producer of the show, was hitting on Keibler in front of Test. Over the years, Francis has had his fair share of legal issues.
"They had several judges. Stacy Keibler was one. Test, God rest his soul, was another. They were dating at the time. I almost saw a murder because Joe Francis started hitting on Stacy Keibler right in front of Test, who was dating Stacy at the time. That almost didn't end well," Coachman said. [9:20 - 9:38]
Despite being away from pro wrestling for years, Keibler is still among the most recognizable female wrestlers in the world. In the past, the WWE Hall of Famer has expressed interest in returning to the promotion if the opportunity is right.
It will be thrilling to witness whether The Duchess of Dudleyville returns to World Wrestling Entertainment in the future.
