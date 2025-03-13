"I almost saw a murder" - Ex-star recalls controversial name hitting on Stacy Keibler in front of real-life WWE boyfriend

Hall of Famer Stacy Keibler dated two former WWE Superstars earlier in her career. Wrestling veteran Jonathan Coachman recently recalled an incident where controversial entrepreneur and film producer Joe Francis allegedly hit on Keibler in front of her then-wrestler boyfriend.

While David Flair was Keibler's first wrestler boyfriend, the late Test was her second. Her relationship with Test lasted nearly four years before they split in 2005. On a recent episode of The Coach & Bro Show, former Interim RAW General manager recalled hosting a Girls Gone Wild pay-per-view where the star couple served as judges, stating that an incident occurred when the show's founder and producer hit on the former WWE Diva in front of her boyfriend.

Coachman claimed he almost witnessed a murder that day, due to Francis' behavior, pointing out that the incident could have ended very badly.

"They had several judges. Stacy Keibler was one. Test, God rest his soul, was another. They were dating at the time. I almost saw a murder because Joe Francis started hitting on Stacy Keibler right in front of Test, who was dating Stacy at the time. That almost didn't end well," he said. [9:20 - 9:38]

Watch the video below to hear his comments:

Stacy Keibler left WWE in 2006

Nearly 19 years ago, Stacy Keibler left the Stamford-based company to pursue other options. She has since retired from professional wrestling. Two years ago, the 45-year-old entered the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2023.

Keibler has been in a relationship with tech entrepreneur Jared Pobre since 2013. The couple tied the knot in March of the following year and now have three children together.

Before this year's Women's Royal Rumble Match, Alpha Academy member Maxxine Dupri expressed her desire to see the Hall of Famer return to the ring. It would be interesting to see if that will eventually happen.

